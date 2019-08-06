Old Pump sells to first-time forecourt retailer

An experienced retail operator has bought his first petrol filling station, Old Pump Filling Station in Saundersfoot, Dyfed.

Arumugam Satheesh bought the site via Christie & Co, with funding secured through Christie Finance.

Located in the Welsh village of Pentlepoir on the busy A478 road from Cardigan to Tenby, The Old Pump Filling Station benefits from limited competition and is in a busy tourist area.

Arumugam said: "I am very pleased to have concluded this deal. The forecourt has been well run by Chris and Angela and its standing within the locality is testament to their hard work and that of a very talented team, whom I look forward to working with."

Gary Boyce, director at Christie Finance, said: "Mr Satheesh is keen to broaden his portfolio and has the required skill set and a clear vision for future expansion of The Old Pump Filling Station. The funding we secured provides him with a sound foundation."