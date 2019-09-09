Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community

Applegreen launches low-price motorway fuel

09 September, 2019

Applegreen appears to be extending its low-fuel price proposition to its Welcome Break estate with the introduction of a fuel brand from its Irish operation and a pledge to offer the "lowest motorway fuel prices".

Welcome Break has launched the fuel brand called Fuelgood, which is currently only available in the UK at its Hopwood Park Motorway Service Area, at junction 2 of the M42. It is available in unleaded and diesel, and there is a higher-octane premium brand, Fuelgood PowerPlus, which is also available in unleaded and diesel versions.

On the Hopwood page on the company's website it says: "To support our 'lowest motorway fuel prices' policy we will check the price of fuel across other motorway service stations regularly (see our terms of use). We will then set our pump prices to ensure that we are always offering the lowest motorway fuel prices."

At the beginning of the month, unleaded at Hopwood was 135ppl and diesel 140ppl, compared with a UK average for motorway services of 148.1ppl for unleaded and 154.1ppl for diesel.

