PRA says lobbying is working for fuel duty and crime

The PRA believes its lobbying efforts are hitting home on two key campaign areas fuel duty and forecourt crime. The PRA's long campaign for a cut in fuel duty looks as if it is about to succeed after reports that a reduction will be made in the Autumn Budget.

"The PRA has welcomed hints carried by national media that the Treasury may be considering fuel duty cuts in the upcoming Autumn Budget," commented PRA chairman Brian Madderson.

Senior sources are reported to have confirmed that the government would announce a 2ppl fuel duty cut later this year the first reduction of the tax in eight years.

Madderson continued: "We have been exchanging correspondence with the Treasury since the start of the year on a number of taxation issues, with the present high level of fuel duty as the primary concern."

The PRA also believes that tackling crime on forecourts is now "back on the police's agenda" following a meeting with a chief constable who previously called for petrol stations to install pay-at-pump equipment.

PRA chairman Brian Madderson recently had a very productive meeting with Simon Cole of the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC), who heads the Leicestershire Police service.