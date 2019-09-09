TG Convenience Stores switches two sites to Jet

Graham Peacock's company, TG Convenience Stores, has switched two of its sites to the Jet brand.

Through a number of acquisitions Peacock, who jointly founded and built MRH into the largest independent forecourt operator in the UK before it was acquired by MFG, has now grown TG Convenience Stores into eighth place in the most recent Forecourt Trader Top 50 Indies list.

TG purchased the 3.1mlpa Felling Service Station and 5mlpa Sunderland Road sites, both in Gateshead, from MFG in April and chose Jet as its preferred supplier.

Graham Peacock commented: "Jet was the obvious choice of fuel supplier for these two new sites in our network due to their strong regional brand and competitive terms."