£10m deal means Sewell on the go now owns all 13 of its sites

Top 50 Indie Sewell on the go now owns all of its 13 sites after buying six sites it was renting in a £10m deal. The East Yorkshire-based company bought the sites from Rix Petroleum and said the deal paved the way for continued growth across the region.

The acquisitions mean the business is in complete control of all of its sites and is looking ahead to further investment in upgrades, extensions and improvements, and has also renewed contracts with Londis and BP.

Patrick Sewell, managing director of Sewell on the go, said: "There is a lot of uncertainty around Brexit at the moment and we have chosen to invest, providing more certainty, security and confidence for our customers and staff going forward.

"We are looking to continue to grow within the Yorkshire region and we are certainly keeping our options open regarding additional sites and other potential opportunities.

"Our customers and our people are at the heart of this business and we are family-run, so we want to retain that ethos.

"We are incredibly proud to have 13 stores in a very close-knit trading area. This acquisition is a positive move, investing for the future."