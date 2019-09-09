Certas appoints Spar for 35 company-owned stores

Certas Energy has appointed Spar as its convenience partner across all 35 of its company-owned sites.

The arrangement, which includes wholesale distribution, will commence immediately while in-store refurbishments and rebranding will take place in a roll-out over the coming months. "The forecourt shop has an increasingly important role within any local community and working with the UK's leading symbol group will ensure that we are able to maximise the potential across our retail assets," said Richard Billington, retail director at Certas Energy. "We undertook a rigorous tender process and were impressed with Spar's commitment to our business."