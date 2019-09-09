Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community

in brief

09 September, 2019

EG increased presence in us

Euro Garage's parent company EG Group has increased its estate in the US to just shy of 1,700 sites, only 16 months after its first acquisition in the country. It has agreed a deal for the acquisition of Cumberland Farms, which operates about 600 convenience stores and forecourts.

applegreen in us deal

Applegreen has struck a deal to acquire a 40% holding in 23 service stations in Connecticut in the US. The company is part of a consortium that has agreed to take over CT Service Plazas, the owner of the sites, which are located on three heavily trafficked routes that are the main interstate routes between New York City and Boston, Massachusetts.

west yorkshire electric boost

West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) has launched a network of electric vehicle (EV) charging points to improve the county's air quality. The first of 88 rapid charging points has been installed in Bradford, with the rest of the £3.2m network set to be completed later this year.

charge point funding

Additional funding of £2.5m to provide more charge points for electric vehicles (EVs) has been announced by the Transport Secretary Grant Shapps. The funding will support the on-street residential chargepoint scheme, launched in 2017, which helps people access charging infrastructure near their homes when they don't have off-street parking.

plans for gillingham site

Forelle Estates is planning a new-to-industry scheme in Gillingham, North Dorset. The proposal comprises a Shell filling station, a Budgens store and jet wash. The car park would include car charging facilities. The development would be off the B3081 Shaftesbury Road, adjacent to Kingsmead Business Park.

five arrested after robbery

Five people have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a Jet site in Grange Lane North, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire. Police responded to reports that beer and other stock had been stolen at knifepoint.

 Printer friendly version
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 2 September 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.3563.90140.80128.93
East Midlands132.1271.23141.73128.82
London131.70142.12129.26
North East130.66140.60128.17
North West131.39140.18128.47
Northern Ireland129.03134.10126.35
Scotland131.70139.60128.79
South East132.7358.90141.28129.68
South West131.9563.90140.12128.70
Wales130.9855.70137.19127.82
West Midlands131.6066.90140.32129.05
Yorkshire & Humber131.2384.90140.57128.52
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Investors still keen on petrol station ma...

International hydrogen fuel project surpa...

Supermarkets blamed by RAC as fuel prices...

Fuel retailers reminded to comply with ne...

Top 50 Indie Refuel & Go sells site in Br...

Thames Valley Police objects to proposed...

Investors still keen on petrol station ma...

International hydrogen fuel project surpa...

Graham Peacock switches sites to Jet supp...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Acquisition by Penny Petroleum takes its...

Sewell on the go buys the six sites that...

Poll

See Results

As the Government is urged to publish its plans for E10 by the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for British Bioethanol, would you welcome the introduction of E10 as the right next step in cutting automotive carbon emissions?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training