in brief

EG increased presence in us

Euro Garage's parent company EG Group has increased its estate in the US to just shy of 1,700 sites, only 16 months after its first acquisition in the country. It has agreed a deal for the acquisition of Cumberland Farms, which operates about 600 convenience stores and forecourts.

applegreen in us deal

Applegreen has struck a deal to acquire a 40% holding in 23 service stations in Connecticut in the US. The company is part of a consortium that has agreed to take over CT Service Plazas, the owner of the sites, which are located on three heavily trafficked routes that are the main interstate routes between New York City and Boston, Massachusetts.

west yorkshire electric boost

West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) has launched a network of electric vehicle (EV) charging points to improve the county's air quality. The first of 88 rapid charging points has been installed in Bradford, with the rest of the £3.2m network set to be completed later this year.

charge point funding

Additional funding of £2.5m to provide more charge points for electric vehicles (EVs) has been announced by the Transport Secretary Grant Shapps. The funding will support the on-street residential chargepoint scheme, launched in 2017, which helps people access charging infrastructure near their homes when they don't have off-street parking.

plans for gillingham site

Forelle Estates is planning a new-to-industry scheme in Gillingham, North Dorset. The proposal comprises a Shell filling station, a Budgens store and jet wash. The car park would include car charging facilities. The development would be off the B3081 Shaftesbury Road, adjacent to Kingsmead Business Park.

five arrested after robbery

Five people have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a Jet site in Grange Lane North, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire. Police responded to reports that beer and other stock had been stolen at knifepoint.