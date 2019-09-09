Sectorsure sells site to free up cash to invest

Top 50 Indie Refuel & Go (Sectorsure) has sold one of its sites to enable it to invest in new projects.

White Court filling station and store in Braintree, Essex, has been sold to Mr and Mrs Senthilselvan, who have previously operated forecourts, and most recently ran their own taxi business. Now returning to the sector, their plan is to run multiple sites. At White Court they intend to extend the opening hours and introduce additional product lines.

Adam Sellers, business agent at Christie & Co, acted on behalf of the buyers. He said: "We were approached by the buyer for assistance in acquiring a petrol filling station. Due to the extremely buoyant market and the expansion appetite for group and corporate operators, there are increasingly high barriers for entry to first-and second-time buyers or existing owners looking to expand. Mr Senthilselvan instructed us to act on his behalf to position him in the best possible way as a buyer and maximise his opportunity of successfully offering on a site. I would like to wish Mr and Mrs Senthilselvan all the best for the future."