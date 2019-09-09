Proposed BP site includes rapid EV charging

Proposals for a new BP and M&S Simply Food development in Cornwall include capacity for major electric vehicle charging facilities.

RJ Walker (Newquay) has applied for planning permission for the scheme, on the A392 in Newquay, which it claims will provide a new generation petrol filling station (PFS).

A design and access statement by the developer's agent, Maypool Estates, says: "The PFS will provide a modern, high-quality, new generation facility with 1mVA of electrical capacity capable of providing a number of rapid electric charging points."

It adds that "this will ensure the site conforms to BP's new generation requirements meeting the customers' modern day needs with a shift towards electric vehicles".

The plan comprises an eight-pump PFS, two rapid electric charging bays (with capacity to provide more in the future), a 324sq m M&S Simply Food and customer and staff parking. It would also require construction of a new roundabout on the A392.