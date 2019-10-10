Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community

Jet's new image is rolling out across its network

10 October, 2019

Jet is to start rolling out its new forecourt design across the network following a successful 12-site pilot, which received a positive response from consumers and dealers alike, according to Oliver Müller, Jet's retail business manager. "Over the past 12 months, we've been working on an initiative to refresh our forecourt branding, make our sites more distinctive, support our dealers in their businesses and enhance our forecourt experience in order to reconnect with consumers.

"We're delighted with the dealer and consumer feedback we've gathered so far. Ninety-one per cent of consumers questioned agreed that the changes to the forecourt image improved the petrol station," he said.

Weekly retail fuel prices: 7 October 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.48139.21127.90
East Midlands132.19139.59128.21
London132.14141.50128.41
North East131.21141.26127.36
North West131.71139.53127.77
Northern Ireland129.58132.90126.06
Scotland132.33138.59127.78
South East133.0361.80141.15128.72
South West132.2467.90138.71127.76
Wales131.42135.72126.94
West Midlands131.8559.90139.93127.97
Yorkshire & Humber131.60139.59127.83
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

When a major car manufacturer like Ford predicts that sales of its electrified cars will outnumber petrol and diesel models by 2022, does that ring alarm bells about the possible speed of change for forecourts?

