Jet's new image is rolling out across its network

Jet is to start rolling out its new forecourt design across the network following a successful 12-site pilot, which received a positive response from consumers and dealers alike, according to Oliver Müller, Jet's retail business manager. "Over the past 12 months, we've been working on an initiative to refresh our forecourt branding, make our sites more distinctive, support our dealers in their businesses and enhance our forecourt experience in order to reconnect with consumers.

"We're delighted with the dealer and consumer feedback we've gathered so far. Ninety-one per cent of consumers questioned agreed that the changes to the forecourt image improved the petrol station," he said.