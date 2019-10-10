BOSS Crime Index rises by 21% in second quarter

The BOSS Forecourt Crime Index covering the second quarter of 2019 has risen by 21%, according to the latest figures revealed by the British Oil Security Syndicate. The increase is the largest upward change recorded since BOSS established the Forecourt Crime Index in 2015.

During Q2 2019, the BOSS Forecourt Crime Index rose to 173 (143: Q1 2019), a rise of 21%, and it also found that the average number of incidents recorded per forecourt site increased by 20.6 % to 12.3 (Q1 2019: 10.2). The result means that the average initial loss per site, before any BOSS Payment Watch recovery, increased to £602 in the quarter (£488: Q1 2019). The average fuel price in the quarter was 130.8 ppl, 4.1% higher than in the previous quarter (125.6ppl: Q1 2019) and the average initial loss per site in litres was 461 (388: Q1 2019). The average incident value increased to £48.80 (£47.90).

Kevin Eastwood, BOSS executive director, said: "The stark reality is that forecourt crime has taken an upward trend which reinforces the need for retailers to remain vigilant. The latest survey indicates that No Means of Payment (NMoP) incidents are becoming more common as fuel prices increase."

Forecourt crime is estimated to cost retailers more than £30m annually.