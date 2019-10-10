Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community

BOSS Crime Index rises by 21% in second quarter

10 October, 2019

The BOSS Forecourt Crime Index covering the second quarter of 2019 has risen by 21%, according to the latest figures revealed by the British Oil Security Syndicate. The increase is the largest upward change recorded since BOSS established the Forecourt Crime Index in 2015.

During Q2 2019, the BOSS Forecourt Crime Index rose to 173 (143: Q1 2019), a rise of 21%, and it also found that the average number of incidents recorded per forecourt site increased by 20.6 % to 12.3 (Q1 2019: 10.2). The result means that the average initial loss per site, before any BOSS Payment Watch recovery, increased to £602 in the quarter (£488: Q1 2019). The average fuel price in the quarter was 130.8 ppl, 4.1% higher than in the previous quarter (125.6ppl: Q1 2019) and the average initial loss per site in litres was 461 (388: Q1 2019). The average incident value increased to £48.80 (£47.90).

Kevin Eastwood, BOSS executive director, said: "The stark reality is that forecourt crime has taken an upward trend which reinforces the need for retailers to remain vigilant. The latest survey indicates that No Means of Payment (NMoP) incidents are becoming more common as fuel prices increase."

Forecourt crime is estimated to cost retailers more than £30m annually.

 Printer friendly version

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 7 October 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.48139.21127.90
East Midlands132.19139.59128.21
London132.14141.50128.41
North East131.21141.26127.36
North West131.71139.53127.77
Northern Ireland129.58132.90126.06
Scotland132.33138.59127.78
South East133.0361.80141.15128.72
South West132.2467.90138.71127.76
Wales131.42135.72126.94
West Midlands131.8559.90139.93127.97
Yorkshire & Humber131.60139.59127.83
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Major forecourt operator wins consent for...

Advertising watchdog rejects challenges b...

Top 50 Indie transfers two of its sites t...

UKPIA warns Government over Brexit plan f...

Advertising watchdog rejects challenges b...

Former petrol station owners jailed for f...

Co-op adds its 133 sites to UK Fuels card...

Major forecourt operator wins consent for...

Former petrol station owners jailed for f...

Advertising watchdog rejects challenges b...

Garner Group is crowned Forecourt Trader...

Euro Garages starts work on £3.5m redevel...

Poll

See Results

When a major car manufacturer like Ford predicts that sales of its electrified cars will outnumber petrol and diesel models by 2022, does that ring alarm bells about the possible speed of change for forecourts?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News