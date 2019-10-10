ASA rejects Shell and Esso's complaints about BP Ultimate ads

BP has won a victory over Shell and Esso after they challenged claims in its advertising for BP Ultimate Fuel. Shell and Esso made a total of three complaints to the Advertising Standards Authority about adverts that ran in 2016, but they were all rejected.

Esso and Shell challenged claims that BP Ultimate fuel could give customers "more miles per tank". Shell also challenged claims that BP Ultimate could enable motorists to reduce CO2 equivalent emissions by up to 4%, and Esso queried the claim that the fuel could help reduce the risk of unplanned maintenance.

BP provided detailed evidence to support its claims and in its verdict on the extra mileage claims, the ASA said they had seen sufficient evidence to demonstrate that the saving was achievable by a significant proportion of UK consumers.

Regarding claims that BP Ultimate could enable motorists to reduce CO2 equivalent emissions, the ASA said it understood that CO2 emissions and fuel consumption were directly linked. Therefore the claim on emissions was supported by the same evidence as in the first point. On the third point, the ASA said the claim that BP Ultimate fuel could help reduce the risk of unplanned maintenance had been substantiated and was not misleading.