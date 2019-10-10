Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
ASA rejects Shell and Esso's complaints about BP Ultimate ads
10 October, 2019

BP has won a victory over Shell and Esso after they challenged claims in its advertising for BP Ultimate Fuel. Shell and Esso made a total of three complaints to the Advertising Standards Authority about adverts that ran in 2016, but they were all rejected.

Esso and Shell challenged claims that BP Ultimate fuel could give customers "more miles per tank". Shell also challenged claims that BP Ultimate could enable motorists to reduce CO2 equivalent emissions by up to 4%, and Esso queried the claim that the fuel could help reduce the risk of unplanned maintenance.

BP provided detailed evidence to support its claims and in its verdict on the extra mileage claims, the ASA said they had seen sufficient evidence to demonstrate that the saving was achievable by a significant proportion of UK consumers.

Regarding claims that BP Ultimate could enable motorists to reduce CO2 equivalent emissions, the ASA said it understood that CO2 emissions and fuel consumption were directly linked. Therefore the claim on emissions was supported by the same evidence as in the first point. On the third point, the ASA said the claim that BP Ultimate fuel could help reduce the risk of unplanned maintenance had been substantiated and was not misleading.


My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 7 October 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.48139.21127.90
East Midlands132.19139.59128.21
London132.14141.50128.41
North East131.21141.26127.36
North West131.71139.53127.77
Northern Ireland129.58132.90126.06
Scotland132.33138.59127.78
South East133.0361.80141.15128.72
South West132.2467.90138.71127.76
Wales131.42135.72126.94
West Midlands131.8559.90139.93127.97
Yorkshire & Humber131.60139.59127.83
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Major forecourt operator wins consent for...

Advertising watchdog rejects challenges b...

Top 50 Indie transfers two of its sites t...

UKPIA warns Government over Brexit plan f...

Advertising watchdog rejects challenges b...

Former petrol station owners jailed for f...

Co-op adds its 133 sites to UK Fuels card...

Major forecourt operator wins consent for...

Former petrol station owners jailed for f...

Advertising watchdog rejects challenges b...

Garner Group is crowned Forecourt Trader...

Euro Garages starts work on £3.5m redevel...

Poll

See Results

When a major car manufacturer like Ford predicts that sales of its electrified cars will outnumber petrol and diesel models by 2022, does that ring alarm bells about the possible speed of change for forecourts?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News