Survey says electric cars will be just 'cars' by 2030

Two-thirds of people expect electric cars to be referred to simply as 'cars' by the year 2030, according to new research conducted by Go Ultra Low, the joint government and industry campaign to promote the uptake of electric vehicles (EVs).

The research, which looked at the normalisation process of new technology, found people seeing their family and friends driving them (33%), as well as more being visible on the road (49%), as the two main factors driving a change in the way we perceive EVs.

When asked what factors would improve the likelihood of purchasing an EV, close to half (45%) of respondents cited improved charging infrastructure. Go Ultra Low has also named writer and adventurer Ben Fogle, as its new ambassador.