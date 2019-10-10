Joe Brough talks fuel prices on BBC Breakfast

Joe Brough talks fuel prices on BBC Breakfast10 October, 2019
Joe Brough, owner of Offerton Green Service Station in Stockport, was interviewed on BBC Breakfast last month about the likelihood of fuel prices rising on the forecourt, following the attack on two major oil production facilities in Saudi Arabia.
"Generally prices are pretty stable, but when there are these events in the Far East, suddenly there's a big spike," he said.
- Weekly
Retail
- Weekly
wholesale
- Daily
Average
|Region
|Diesel
|LPG
|Super UL
|UL
|East
|132.48
|139.21
|127.90
|East Midlands
|132.19
|139.59
|128.21
|London
|132.14
|141.50
|128.41
|North East
|131.21
|141.26
|127.36
|North West
|131.71
|139.53
|127.77
|Northern Ireland
|129.58
|132.90
|126.06
|Scotland
|132.33
|138.59
|127.78
|South East
|133.03
|61.80
|141.15
|128.72
|South West
|132.24
|67.90
|138.71
|127.76
|Wales
|131.42
|135.72
|126.94
|West Midlands
|131.85
|59.90
|139.93
|127.97
|Yorkshire & Humber
|131.60
|139.59
|127.83