News in brief
10 October, 2019

Maxol's new motorway services

Maxol Group has won planning permission for a £6m motorway service station in Newry, Northern Ireland. Maxol has 96 forecourts in Northern Ireland, and the Newry site will be its second motorway one. Its other one, at Tannaghmore on the A26 between Antrim and Ballymena, won the Forecourt Trader of the Year award last year.

Thieves try to blow up atm

Explosives experts were scrambled to a service station in Lancashire to check out a device inserted into an ATM in a failed attempt to blow it up. Thieves inserted an incendiary device and a cloth into the cash machine at the Texaco Service Station on Burnley Road, Padiham, which then exploded and caught fire. They then tried to put the fire out before fleeing empty handed.

Plans for m62 services

Outline proposals for a £75m motorway service area (MSA) at junction 11 of the M62, north-east of Warrington, have been submitted by Extra MSA Group. The company said the MSA would provide a range of food and beverage outlets, together with ancillary retail, business and leisure facilities, to serve the M62.

£400m fund for rapid charging

The Treasury has launched a £400m fund to bolster Britain's electric vehicle charging infrastructure, with the first £70m allocated for 3,000 rapid charge points more than doubling the number across the UK to 5,000.

CCTV appeal for fuel thief

Lancashire Police has launched a CCTV appeal after almost £1,000-worth of fuel was stolen from a service station in Chorley. The incident at Charnock Richard S/S saw a vehicle filled with around £950-worth of fuel, before the driver got back into the car and drove off without paying.

Fawley oil refinery expansion

Exxon Mobil has won planning permission for an £800m expansion scheme at its Fawley oil refinery in Hampshire. The scheme consists of a hydrogen-generating plant, an automotive diesel oil production facility and diesel tanks. The company said it would help reduce diesel imports.


Weekly retail fuel prices: 7 October 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.48139.21127.90
East Midlands132.19139.59128.21
London132.14141.50128.41
North East131.21141.26127.36
North West131.71139.53127.77
Northern Ireland129.58132.90126.06
Scotland132.33138.59127.78
South East133.0361.80141.15128.72
South West132.2467.90138.71127.76
Wales131.42135.72126.94
West Midlands131.8559.90139.93127.97
Yorkshire & Humber131.60139.59127.83
When a major car manufacturer like Ford predicts that sales of its electrified cars will outnumber petrol and diesel models by 2022, does that ring alarm bells about the possible speed of change for forecourts?

Digital Edition

