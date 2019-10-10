Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Co-op site in Old Colwyn receives a £1m revamp
10 October, 2019

The Co-op has unveiled its new-look petrol filling station and food store at Old Colwyn in North Wales following a £1m overhaul of the site.

The petrol filling station in Abergele Road, Old Colwyn, relaunched on Thursday September 26 following a three-month closure. The work included replacement tanks, forecourt and canopy, plus a new and improved food store and range.

The Co-op includes customer car parking, bakery, Amazon lockers, Costa coffee dispenser, hot food, food to go and a focus on fresh, healthy foods.

Eddie Jenkinson, national fuels manager, Co-op, said: "We are delighted to have the opportunity to make further significant investment in North Wales. Our aim is for the petrol station and food store to operate at the heart of local life providing food and fuel needs conveniently for the community and visitors to the region. The Co-op is committed to making a difference and creating value in its communities, and the investment is a great way for the Co-op to mark its 175th anniversary year."


  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 7 October 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.48139.21127.90
East Midlands132.19139.59128.21
London132.14141.50128.41
North East131.21141.26127.36
North West131.71139.53127.77
Northern Ireland129.58132.90126.06
Scotland132.33138.59127.78
South East133.0361.80141.15128.72
South West132.2467.90138.71127.76
Wales131.42135.72126.94
West Midlands131.8559.90139.93127.97
Yorkshire & Humber131.60139.59127.83
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

