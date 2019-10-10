Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community

Euro Garages spends £3.5m at Bridlington

10 October, 2019

Top 50 Indie Euro Garages has commenced a £3.5m redevelopment of its Esso site at Scarborough Road, Bridlington in East Yorkshire. The scheme is expected to create 10 new job roles in addition to the current jobs at the site.

Tom Jeremiah, group planning director at Euro Garages, said: "We are really pleased to have gained planning permission at this site having worked closely with East Riding Council.

"The new development involves the demolition of the existing roadside services and delivering a new modern facility to serve motorists and local customers. This is part of our nationwide modernisation programme and we are investing £3.5m at this site to provide a new petrol filling station and ancillary bakery.

"As well as benefiting our existing and new customers, the development will also create new employment opportunities for people in the area. We look forward to opening the new services in spring 2020."

The forecourt was last refurbished in 2013.

When a major car manufacturer like Ford predicts that sales of its electrified cars will outnumber petrol and diesel models by 2022, does that ring alarm bells about the possible speed of change for forecourts?

