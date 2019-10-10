Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Blakemore co-co store relocates to forecourt
10 October, 2019

AF Blakemore & Son has relocated its inaugural company-owned Spar store to a larger forecourt site on Wolverhampton Road West, Walsall, and incorporated new Subway and Greggs offers.

The new 2,163sq ft Spar store was opened by AF Blakemore chairman Peter Blakemore and family members Tom and Liz Blakemore. Peter Blakemore was joined by friend and ex-colleague Elwyn Davies, with whom he originally opened the store in 1985.

AF Blakemore & Son first acquired the store as a part of its retail division, and it formed a key part of the company's support of Spar's 'Eight Till Late' concept.

Nearly 35 years on and the company is still investing in the local community and aiming to ensure that its customers continue to receive the best service.

The new Bentley-based store has been relocated next door to the original site with an additional 10-pump BP filling station operating 24 hours a day.


