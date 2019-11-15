Harvest Energy deal brings Total back to UK

A new network of Total-branded service stations is planned for the UK by Harvest Energy, after it entered into an agreement with the multi-national oil company.

The deal will enable Harvest Energy, a member of the Prax Group, to develop its network of service stations with the support and expertise of Total, and to secure its fuel supply.

The first Total service station is scheduled to open before the end of year in Thirsk, North Yorkshire, with further deployments in 2020.

The Total outlets will offer public and business customers the company's full line up of fuels and lubricants, as well as a broad range of products and services, including EV charge points.

The agreement will also ensure closer co-operation for fuel supply, domestically with the Lindsey Oil Refinery in Lincolnshire, and internationally through Total's trading portfolio.

"We are delighted with this alliance with Harvest Energy, where we offer our partner reliable supply and customers gain access to our wide range of products and services," commented Benoît Luc, senior vice president, Europe in marketing and services at Total.

"We are pleased and excited that we have signed this partnership agreement with Total," added Sanjeev Kumar, CEO of the Prax Group.

"It is the culmination of many years of solid cooperation between our respective companies and I am sure that it will be extremely beneficial for all concerned."