Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community

Kay Group opens new-to-industry site in Ruabon

15 November, 2019

Top 50 Indie, the Kay Group, has opened its latest new-to-industry site on the southern outskirts of Ruabon in north Wales.

The Shell-branded forecourt features a Spar store, with two Costa Express machines, a WH Smith stationery section, and a Greggs, with ample seating, free wi-fi and a free-to-use ATM.

It is Kay Group's 10th major capital investment in under five years, including seven new-to-industry developments.

The site also comprises a five-bay car wash centre, two-bay vacuum facility, HGV fuels and agricultural Red Diesel, and is part of an estate that includes a Costa drive-thru and an Aldi store.

The estate is the first phase of a scheme that includes housing and a business park.

  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 4 November 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East130.9367.90138.13126.75
East Midlands130.73139.73126.64
London130.73139.60127.04
North East129.5562.90137.10125.31
North West129.9963.90138.40126.48
Northern Ireland128.05133.57124.33
Scotland130.6059.30137.24126.23
South East131.4566.90139.66127.42
South West130.7674.90137.94126.68
Wales129.84136.06125.42
West Midlands130.4059.90137.63126.57
Yorkshire & Humber130.02139.47126.29
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

