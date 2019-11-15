Kay Group opens new-to-industry site in Ruabon

Top 50 Indie, the Kay Group, has opened its latest new-to-industry site on the southern outskirts of Ruabon in north Wales.

The Shell-branded forecourt features a Spar store, with two Costa Express machines, a WH Smith stationery section, and a Greggs, with ample seating, free wi-fi and a free-to-use ATM.

It is Kay Group's 10th major capital investment in under five years, including seven new-to-industry developments.

The site also comprises a five-bay car wash centre, two-bay vacuum facility, HGV fuels and agricultural Red Diesel, and is part of an estate that includes a Costa drive-thru and an Aldi store.

The estate is the first phase of a scheme that includes housing and a business park.