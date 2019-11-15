Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community

Rontec extends it successful partnership with Morrisons

15 November, 2019

Morrisons is extending its wholesale partnership with Top 50 Indie Rontec for a further 10 years, with the Morrisons Daily offer being added to more stores.

Morrisons currently provides its Morrisons Daily fascia and grocery offer, including its Market Street fresh food and food-to-go products, to more than 50 of Rontec's 250 forecourts. Additionally, the two companies will trial a new concept called Morrisons Select in some of Rontec's smaller stores.

The partnership between the two companies began in November 2016, with the announcement of 10 trial sites. Just a few months later, following the success of the scheme, the partnership was extended as plans were revealed for a further 40 Morrisons Daily sites being added across the Rontec network.

Gerald Ronson, chairman of Rontec, said: "Our customers have responded positively to a Morrisons offer that combines value for money with a strong fresh food range. Both companies also have a hands-on culture and that gives us the confidence to extend our partnership."

In a separate move, Morrisons unveiled 50 GeniePoint rapid chargers at its stores nationwide.

