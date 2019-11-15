CNG Fuels plans carbon neutral supply for HGVs

CNG Fuels has announced plans to become the UK's first supplier of carbon neutral fuel for HGVs, using manure to help fleet operators achieve Net Zero emissions. The company is also consulting on how its network of refuelling stations can best accommodate low-carbon hydrogen and battery electric technologies for HGVs, so that it can support customers when these become commercially viable.

Philip Fjeld, CEO of CNG Fuels, said: "We want to help decarbonise freight transport and enable fleet operators to meet Net Zero targets now, supporting the UK's climate targets. Renewable biomethane sourced from manure is currently the best low-carbon solution for HGVs, but we want to be ready to support our customers."