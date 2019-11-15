Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community

Lidl announces £25m plan for electric chargers

15 November, 2019

Discount supermarket chain Lidl has announced £25m plans to roll out fast chargers at more than 300 stores around one third of its network over the next three years, as part of its commitment to install rapid EV charging facilities at all of its new stores. It will also retrofit charging points into a number of existing stores adding to the existing 40 chargers already installed.

When a major car manufacturer like Ford predicts that sales of its electrified cars will outnumber petrol and diesel models by 2022, does that ring alarm bells about the possible speed of change for forecourts?

