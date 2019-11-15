Lidl announces £25m plan for electric chargers

Lidl announces £25m plan for electric chargers15 November, 2019
Discount supermarket chain Lidl has announced £25m plans to roll out fast chargers at more than 300 stores around one third of its network over the next three years, as part of its commitment to install rapid EV charging facilities at all of its new stores. It will also retrofit charging points into a number of existing stores adding to the existing 40 chargers already installed.
