in brief

eg us expansion continues

EG Group has announced the completion of its acquisition of the Cumberland Farms forecourt business in the US. Cumberland Farms is based in Westborough in Massachusetts, and operates 567 convenience stores in seven north east states and Florida. The aquisition will take EG Group's US network to 1,680 forecourts and convenience stores across 31 states.

bp's bob dudley steps down

BP has announced that its group chief executive Bob Dudley has decided to step down after a 40-year career with BP and over nine years in his current role. The company has also revealed that Bernard Looney, currently chief executive, upstream, will succeed Dudley as group chief executive and join the BP board on February 5, 2020.

james hall to build in bury

James Hall & Co has won planning permission to build a forecourt in Bury with six pumps, a canopy, jet wash and a 278sq m Spar store with parking for 20 cars.

green number plates consultation

The government has launched a consultation on introducing green number plates for zero emission cars. The initiative aims to raise awareness of the number of zero tailpipe emission vehicles on UK roads and help their drivers benefit from local incentives.

police appeal

Detectives from North Wales Police are appealing for witnesses following an armed robbery at the Murco Garage on Marine Road in Prestatyn. The robbery happened on October 22.

mazda commits to diesel

Car giant Mazda has confirmed its commitment to diesel by announcing that it will launch an innovative diesel engine next year as it takes a broader approach than some other companies to reducing fuel consumption and emissions.

cash box vigilance

Tayside Police are advising forecourts with coin-operated jet wash machines to empty the cash boxes daily after thieves targeted a machine at a Jet site twice in nine days.