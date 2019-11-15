Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community

Ascona expands with two leased forecourts

15 November, 2019

The rapidly growing Top 50 Indie Ascona has acquired the leases of two forecourts in Gloucester.

The deal was handled by Christie & Co, which was acting on behalf of Heritage Automotive.

Heritage Automotive decided it wanted to lease the forecourts to a third party shortly after it acquired Blade Motor Group earlier this year. It now operates 19 car dealerships across the South West.

One of the forecourts is located on the A40 bypass, adjacent to Blades Honda dealership, and the second is just under a mile away, in the village of Twigworth on the A38 and adjacent to a Skoda dealership.

The A40 bypass forecourt is supplied by Spar, AF Blakemore and Shell, with the Twigworth forecourt supplied by BP.

Duncan Morris, group property director at Ascona, said: "This is just the first of a number of planned multi-site acquisitions expected to be completed in the near future." He added that Ascona plans to invest further in the two sites to create 'strong local and transient offers'.

When a major car manufacturer like Ford predicts that sales of its electrified cars will outnumber petrol and diesel models by 2022, does that ring alarm bells about the possible speed of change for forecourts?

