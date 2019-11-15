Auk switch to BP pays off in increased fuel sales

Two forecourt sites owned by a Top 50 Indie have been added to the BP dealer network.

BP has signed deals with Auk Investments covering two sites in Kendal, Cumbria Ings and Plantation Filling Stations which had been under the Esso banner since 2011. The sites have both been given a facelift and updated in line with BP branding and, since re-opening in July 2019, have seen an increase in volume in both shop and fuel sales. The sites can now offer BPme rewards sign-up and points collection to all existing and new customers.

Simon Hockings, director at Auk Investments, commented: "We are really pleased with the sites' new look and the performance since converting to BP. The brand works well with our Lakes Local shop offer and we are looking forward to seeing further growth. We now have three sites with BP, including Greystones, so it's an exciting time for us as we develop our forecourts with BP."