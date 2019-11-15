Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community

Auk switch to BP pays off in increased fuel sales

15 November, 2019

Two forecourt sites owned by a Top 50 Indie have been added to the BP dealer network.

BP has signed deals with Auk Investments covering two sites in Kendal, Cumbria Ings and Plantation Filling Stations which had been under the Esso banner since 2011. The sites have both been given a facelift and updated in line with BP branding and, since re-opening in July 2019, have seen an increase in volume in both shop and fuel sales. The sites can now offer BPme rewards sign-up and points collection to all existing and new customers.

Simon Hockings, director at Auk Investments, commented: "We are really pleased with the sites' new look and the performance since converting to BP. The brand works well with our Lakes Local shop offer and we are looking forward to seeing further growth. We now have three sites with BP, including Greystones, so it's an exciting time for us as we develop our forecourts with BP."

  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 4 November 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East130.9367.90138.13126.75
East Midlands130.73139.73126.64
London130.73139.60127.04
North East129.5562.90137.10125.31
North West129.9963.90138.40126.48
Northern Ireland128.05133.57124.33
Scotland130.6059.30137.24126.23
South East131.4566.90139.66127.42
South West130.7674.90137.94126.68
Wales129.84136.06125.42
West Midlands130.4059.90137.63126.57
Yorkshire & Humber130.02139.47126.29
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

When a major car manufacturer like Ford predicts that sales of its electrified cars will outnumber petrol and diesel models by 2022, does that ring alarm bells about the possible speed of change for forecourts?

