UKPIA wants support from new government

16 December, 2019

The UK Petroleum Industry Association (UKPIA) has launched an energy manifesto ahead of the General Election, calling on the next government to take the actions needed to strengthen the UK's downstream oil sector while supporting the industry's evolution to contribute to 'Net Zero' carbon emissions goals by 2050. UKPIA's energy manifesto, Action Not Words, highlights three key areas it believes need to be addressed in the next parliamentary term to ensure the continued success of the downstream oil sector while laying the policy framework that will enable companies to pursue the development of low-carbon energy solutions.

The three policy asks are:

to agree a future relationship with the EU that ensures access to the European market and maintains competitiveness;

to support policies to allow the development of all low-carbon fuels and technologies to contribute to 'Net Zero';

to demonstrate government leadership in the development of industrial clusters.

