Sewell on the go celebrates 30 years with promo

Top 50 Indie Sewell on the go is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a promotion at the store where it all started.

When Sutton Service Station was opened in 1989 it was the group's first store and also the first 24-hour petrol station in the region.

In recognition of the contribution customers have made to the growth of the group, and to celebrate its 30th anniversary, it is giving customers at its Sutton store the chance to win a prize each day this month. Winners will be chosen at random.