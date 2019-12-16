Dove Retail opens its first forecourt, supplied by Jet

Dove Retail, a sister company of Top 50 Indie Intake Developments, has signed a supply contract with Phillips 66, the owner of the Jet brand, for its first site, White Rose Service Station in Barnsley.

The new-build site, which includes a large Greggs bakery and café, is forecast to have an annual fuel volume of 4mpla.

Robert Campbell, managing director at Dove Retail, commented: "When the carpet showroom on the site ceased trading, we spotted an opportunity to purchase the land and build a new forecourt and store. The site is in a prime position in an area me and the other directors at Dove Retail are very familiar with because of our Intake Developments site network. It's located on a busy A-road surrounded by residential properties."