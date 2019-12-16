Dove Retail opens its first forecourt, supplied by Jet

Dove Retail opens its first forecourt, supplied by Jet16 December, 2019
Dove Retail, a sister company of Top 50 Indie Intake Developments, has signed a supply contract with Phillips 66, the owner of the Jet brand, for its first site, White Rose Service Station in Barnsley.
The new-build site, which includes a large Greggs bakery and café, is forecast to have an annual fuel volume of 4mpla.
Robert Campbell, managing director at Dove Retail, commented: "When the carpet showroom on the site ceased trading, we spotted an opportunity to purchase the land and build a new forecourt and store. The site is in a prime position in an area me and the other directors at Dove Retail are very familiar with because of our Intake Developments site network. It's located on a busy A-road surrounded by residential properties."
My Account
You are not logged in.
- Weekly
Retail
- Weekly
wholesale
- Daily
Average
|Region
|Diesel
|LPG
|Super UL
|UL
|East
|130.47
|61.40
|138.28
|126.22
|East Midlands
|130.01
|140.66
|126.05
|London
|130.41
|139.39
|126.85
|North East
|128.45
|138.66
|124.29
|North West
|129.16
|63.90
|138.34
|125.49
|Northern Ireland
|127.22
|130.90
|123.29
|Scotland
|129.84
|136.07
|125.15
|South East
|131.04
|138.34
|126.93
|South West
|129.91
|67.57
|137.18
|125.74
|Wales
|129.00
|135.78
|124.71
|West Midlands
|129.94
|138.53
|126.11
|Yorkshire & Humber
|129.21
|138.68
|125.42