370-mile range claim for Ford's new electric Mustang

Ford has unveiled an electric car with a claimed range of more than 370 miles on a single charge, in its first addition to the Mustang range for 55 years. The Mustang Mach-E is an all-electric SUV that will be available from late 2020 in two-wheel and four-wheel-drive versions, with standard and extended-range battery options.

The company said the extended-range battery and rear-wheel drive Mustang Mach E has a targeted pure-electric driving range of 370 miles according to the World Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP).