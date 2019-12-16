370-mile range claim for Ford's new electric Mustang

370-mile range claim for Ford's new electric Mustang16 December, 2019
Ford has unveiled an electric car with a claimed range of more than 370 miles on a single charge, in its first addition to the Mustang range for 55 years. The Mustang Mach-E is an all-electric SUV that will be available from late 2020 in two-wheel and four-wheel-drive versions, with standard and extended-range battery options.
The company said the extended-range battery and rear-wheel drive Mustang Mach E has a targeted pure-electric driving range of 370 miles according to the World Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP).
