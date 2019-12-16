Gatwick gets hydrogen refuelling at service station

A hydrogen refuelling station (HRS) has been opened at the Shell Service Station at Gatwick Airport, and the oil company has pledged to open three more in the next year.

Mike Copson, hydrogen business development manager at Shell, commented: "We are pleased to be expanding our network with the opening of our third Shell-branded hydrogen refuelling site, and fulfilling our initial commitments alongside our partner ITM Power. Likewise, we are looking forward to further expanding the hydrogen network with three new sites over the next year as part of our commitment to the Office of Low Emission Vehicles' Hydrogen for Transport Programme initiative."