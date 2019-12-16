Co-op forecourt re-opens after £1.7m overhaul

The Co-op has reopened its petrol filling station and food store on Darlington Road in Northallerton, North Yorkshire, following a £1.7m overhaul which has seen the replacement of tanks, pumps and signage. The filling station and store, which runs on 100% renewable electricity, now offers a range of fresh foods, hot food, food-to-go, meal ideas, wines and Costa coffee.