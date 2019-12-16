Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community

16 December, 2019

Forecourt Trader

December 2019

forelle wins planning permission

Forelle Estates has won planning permission for a Shell filling station at Billingshurst in West Sussex. Full permission has been granted for development of the petrol station and a motorcycle showroom as well as outline permission for 4,600sq m of offices, light industrial units or warehouses, at the intersection of the A272 and A29.

canopy collapse

A canopy has collapsed onto a forecourt after raiders using a stolen bulldozer bungled an attempt to steal a cash machine in Ballynahinch, Northern Ireland. Detective inspector Richard Thornton of the Police of Northern Ireland (PSNI), said: "Those involved in the attempted theft were reported to have fled the scene, empty handed, but having caused substantial damage to the premises, and to the roof of the forecourt."

planning appeal win

Planning permission for a BP service station, including an M&S Simply Food store, on the A14 in Suffolk, has been won on appeal. The appeal was lodged by BP Oil UK and The Churchmanor Estates Company after West Suffolk Council councillors voted to refuse planning permission for the proposal.

atm robbery

A cash machine was ripped out of a forecourt in the Cotswolds minutes after eight police cars at a nearby police station had their tyres slashed. Thieves smashed the cash machine at the Euro Garages Service Station, in Stow Road, Moreton in Marsh.

eg's double win

Euro Garages has been granted planning permission for a petrol station development at Haddington in East Lothian, while a company owned by its founders has also won conditional approval for a larger forecourt development in Somerset.

rix extends coverage

Rix Petroleum has extended its coverage in the East Midlands with the acquisition of Gainsborough-based K9 Fuels for an undisclosed sum. The move enables the business to push into Worksop, Newark and Nottinghamshire for the first time.

Weekly retail fuel prices: 9 December 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East130.4761.40138.28126.22
East Midlands130.01140.66126.05
London130.41139.39126.85
North East128.45138.66124.29
North West129.1663.90138.34125.49
Northern Ireland127.22130.90123.29
Scotland129.84136.07125.15
South East131.04138.34126.93
South West129.9167.57137.18125.74
Wales129.00135.78124.71
West Midlands129.94138.53126.11
Yorkshire & Humber129.21138.68125.42
