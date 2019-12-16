Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community

Family invests in future-proofing their forecourt

16 December, 2019

A family-run service station is making a significant investment in the future with a £250,000 expansion of the forecourt completed and work soon to get under way to increase the size of its Spar store. Work at Maiden Newton Service Station has so far seen the installation of new fuel tanks, pumps, pipework and the introduction of supreme grades of diesel and unleaded Texaco fuel.

Owner Olly Andrews said the development was designed to safeguard the site and future-proof it for many years ahead.

"The work we've done also has advantages for our Spar forecourt store as it has created more parking spaces for customers," he said. "We are aiming to increase the shop size even further and hope to have it completed in the New Year."

The Andrews family has run the business for more than 40 years and the Spar store is a focal point of the local community providing a vital service to the local rural area. This will be the third major extension to the store in six years.

