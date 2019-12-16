First motorway drive-thru McDonald's opens

First motorway drive-thru McDonald's opens16 December, 2019
Roadchef has introduced the first McDonald's drive-thru to be located on the UK motorway network. It has opened at Roadchef Durham, located on the A1 at junction 61. A dine-in option is also available at the service area, which includes WHSmith and Costa outlets and a Days Inn Hotel.
Aga Edwards, site director at Roadchef Durham, said: "We're thrilled to now be able to offer our customers the option of a drive-thru McDonald's at Roadchef Durham, offering an incredibly convenient option for those on the go. Whether passing through on a daily commute or taking a break from a long journey, we provide a quick and easy place to grab a coffee or a meal for the whole family."
Mark Fox, Roadchef CEO, added: "We are very excited to announce the opening of the first McDonald's drive-thru at a motorway services. Our team put a lot of time and resources into making our facilities the very best they can be for customers, ensuring we are able to de-stress and delight road users across the country."
