Tuffins signs new five- year deal with Nisa Retail

Tuffins Supermarket has signed a new five-year contract with Nisa Retail. The fourth-generation convenience retailers operate three sites including Builth Wells forecourt and mini-supermarket and Welshpool forecourt and supermarket.

Harry Delves, commercial director for Tuffins, said the decision to continue working with Nisa was an easy one to make and continues the longstanding relationship between Tuffins and Nisa which began in 1982, making the Delves family one of the longest-serving Nisa partners. "We're very happy with our relationship with Nisa and, with the unrivalled own- brand offer now available from the Co-op, we don't believe there is anything else out there that works for us," he said.

"The range and variety available to us through Nisa, that blends so well with our local suppliers, makes Nisa the right choice for us and we are glad to be committing our future to Nisa."