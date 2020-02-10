Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community

Jet aims for network of 50-100 co-owned sites

10 February, 2020

Plans are under way to develop a Jet-branded, company-owned network of between 50-100 sites, according to Mary Wolf, director of Jet Retail UK Ltd, and in January it acquired two more sites.

The numbers were revealed following the official opening of Askern Service Station in Doncaster, on January 30. This followed a significant refurbishment  the first of a new breed of Jet-owned sites to feature both the company's new forecourt branding, rebranded Jet Ultra premium fuels range and new Spar shop format. The second site to undergo the same upgrade Balby Road Filling Station, also in Doncaster opened on January 31. Jet Retail UK now owns 11 sites.

The acquisitions began with Nick Baker's NJB Services' five sites in October 2018  including the Askern and Balby sites  followed by four sites sold by Harrogate Investments, run by Joan and Barry Raw, in December 2019.

"Business development is so unpredictable, but our vision is to have our own portfolio of between 50-100 sites over probably the next five years," said Wolf.

Weekly retail fuel prices: 3 February 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.02140.08127.33
East Midlands131.5468.90141.66127.33
London131.69142.40127.73
North East129.85140.07125.63
North West130.7568.90138.90126.49
Northern Ireland128.34133.04124.45
Scotland130.87138.50126.16
South East132.5160.90140.28128.06
South West131.4567.90138.22126.78
Wales130.70135.66125.81
West Midlands131.3966.90141.72127.21
Yorkshire & Humber130.7071.40140.51126.42
