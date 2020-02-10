Harvest Energy opens a Morrisons Daily store

Harvest Energy has become the latest forecourt operator to partner with Morrisons, with the opening of a Morrisons Daily at Sandringham Service Station in Leicester.

Rontec already has more than 50 sites with Morrisons stores, while MPK has converted 18 of its sites to Morrisons Daily or Morrisons Select stores.

Harvest Energy opened the Morrisons Daily store at one of the 62 sites it bought from HKS just over a year ago, and plans to convert a number of its other convenience stores to Morrisons Daily Stores in the coming months.

Customer reaction has been positive, said Ian Woodcock, retail director, Harvest Energy.

Greggs and Subway concessions within the store have been retained.