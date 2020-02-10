Government to double funding for chargepoints

Government to double funding for chargepoints10 February, 2020
The government has announced it will double funding for the installation of chargepoints on residential streets to £10m next year, and is making a £3.4m investment in trials for wireless charging of electric taxis in Nottingham.
The transport secretary Grant Shapps said this could fund up to another 3,600 chargepoints across the country.
- Weekly
Retail
- Weekly
wholesale
- Daily
Average
|Region
|Diesel
|LPG
|Super UL
|UL
|East
|132.02
|140.08
|127.33
|East Midlands
|131.54
|68.90
|141.66
|127.33
|London
|131.69
|142.40
|127.73
|North East
|129.85
|140.07
|125.63
|North West
|130.75
|68.90
|138.90
|126.49
|Northern Ireland
|128.34
|133.04
|124.45
|Scotland
|130.87
|138.50
|126.16
|South East
|132.51
|60.90
|140.28
|128.06
|South West
|131.45
|67.90
|138.22
|126.78
|Wales
|130.70
|135.66
|125.81
|West Midlands
|131.39
|66.90
|141.72
|127.21
|Yorkshire & Humber
|130.70
|71.40
|140.51
|126.42