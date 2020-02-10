in brief

embracing evs

Britain's drivers are showing signs they are starting to embrace low- and zero-emission electric vehicles, according to the RAC. Research conducted for the RAC's Report on Motoring shows the number of drivers who say they will choose an electric car as their next vehicle has doubled in the past 12 months.

translink chooses hydrogen buses

A deal for the first hydrogen fuel cell-powered buses in Northern Ireland has been signed by the public transport company Translink. Translink has ordered three of the buses from Wrightbus in a deal supported by the Office for Low Emission Vehicles (OLEV) and the Northern Irish government's Department for Infrastructure.

prezzybox at roadchef

Roadchef has signed a deal with online gift specialist Prezzybox which will see Prezzybox's first bricks and mortar store open at a motorway service area. It is scheduled to open at Roadchef Strensham South (M5), this month.

eg group development

Euro Garage's parent company EG Group has bought a 5.24-acre development site next to Shrewsbury's Churncote Island on the main A5 trunk road. EG Group is planning a comprehensive mixed-use development, which will include a petrol filling station, retail outlet and drive-thru.

police appeal

Kent Police is appealing for witnesses after a cash machine was stolen from an Esso petrol station in Staplehurst. A digger is reported to have been used to rip the ATM from the wall of the forecourt store at Iden Park, Cranbrook Road, shortly after 2.50am on Saturday, January 25. Significant damage was caused to the petrol station.

essar oil gets new ceo

Essar Oil UK has appointed a new CEO to head up operations at its Stanlow refinery at Ellesmere Port, which supplies 16% of all UK road transport fuels. Mark Wilson, who has held senior positions at BP and Innovene, takes over from S Thangapandian, who is retiring to India after three years in the role.