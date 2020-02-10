Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community

in brief

10 February, 2020

embracing evs

Britain's drivers are showing signs they are starting to embrace low- and zero-emission electric vehicles, according to the RAC. Research conducted for the RAC's Report on Motoring shows the number of drivers who say they will choose an electric car as their next vehicle has doubled in the past 12 months.

translink chooses hydrogen buses

A deal for the first hydrogen fuel cell-powered buses in Northern Ireland has been signed by the public transport company Translink. Translink has ordered three of the buses from Wrightbus in a deal supported by the Office for Low Emission Vehicles (OLEV) and the Northern Irish government's Department for Infrastructure.

prezzybox at roadchef

Roadchef has signed a deal with online gift specialist Prezzybox which will see Prezzybox's first bricks and mortar store open at a motorway service area. It is scheduled to open at Roadchef Strensham South (M5), this month.

eg group development

Euro Garage's parent company EG Group has bought a 5.24-acre development site next to Shrewsbury's Churncote Island on the main A5 trunk road. EG Group is planning a comprehensive mixed-use development, which will include a petrol filling station, retail outlet and drive-thru.

police appeal

Kent Police is appealing for witnesses after a cash machine was stolen from an Esso petrol station in Staplehurst. A digger is reported to have been used to rip the ATM from the wall of the forecourt store at Iden Park, Cranbrook Road, shortly after 2.50am on Saturday, January 25. Significant damage was caused to the petrol station.

essar oil gets new ceo

Essar Oil UK has appointed a new CEO to head up operations at its Stanlow refinery at Ellesmere Port, which supplies 16% of all UK road transport fuels. Mark Wilson, who has held senior positions at BP and Innovene, takes over from S Thangapandian, who is retiring to India after three years in the role.

 Printer friendly version

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 3 February 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.02140.08127.33
East Midlands131.5468.90141.66127.33
London131.69142.40127.73
North East129.85140.07125.63
North West130.7568.90138.90126.49
Northern Ireland128.34133.04124.45
Scotland130.87138.50126.16
South East132.5160.90140.28128.06
South West131.4567.90138.22126.78
Wales130.70135.66125.81
West Midlands131.3966.90141.72127.21
Yorkshire & Humber130.7071.40140.51126.42
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Jet adds two more sites to its company ow...

Industry slams new date to phase out petr...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

BP rolls out its Wild Bean Café franchise...

Murco wins supply contract for Woodside G...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

Jet reveals plans for 50-100 co-owned sites

Jet adds two more sites to its company ow...

Harvest Energy opens partner store with M...

Industry slams new date to phase out petr...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

Police warning after major scam hits two...

McColl's sells off six of its forecourt s...

Jet reveals plans for 50-100 co-owned sites

Jet adds two more sites to its company ow...

Poll

See Results

As Brexit day finally arrives at the end of January, are you expecting any negative impact on your forecourt business through leaving the EU?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News