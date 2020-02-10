Co-op Coedpoeth gets £2.5m redevelopment

The Co-op petrol filling station and food store in Coedpoeth in north Wales has reopened following a redevelopment to overhaul and replace the site's infrastructure, and to rebuild a bigger food store.

The site underwent a near £2.5m investment in which the tanks, pumps, forecourt and canopy were all replaced along with an extended food store with enhanced range.

Located in High Street, Coedpoeth, the new, larger, store supports up to 20 local jobs, and includes increased customer car parking, coffee and an in-store bakery, alongside its focus on fresh, healthy foods, meal ideas, food to go, wines, everyday essentials, and the Co-op's new vegan brand, GRO.

Eddie Jenkinson, national fuels manager, Co-op, said: "We are delighted to have had the opportunity to make further significant investment in North Wales. We are confident that the re-development and enhanced offer and facilities will benefit both the community and visitors to the area."