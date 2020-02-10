West End, Dingwall site switches to Jet fuel

Jet has strengthened its presence in the north of Scotland with West End Filling Station in Dingwall joining its network.

Highland Fuels, a Jet-approved partner in Scotland, has won the contract to supply Phillips 66 fuels (Jet brand) to the 2.4mlpa site.

West End Filling Station is owned by independent dealers, Elaine Houston and Steve Cunningham, who took over the site in 2006 and also own Bridgend Service Station in Fife. Since joining the Jet network in early November, the forecourt has been fully re-imaged and had a range of forecourt design improvements.

The 19-nozzle forecourt and 2,000sq ft Mace-branded convenience store attracts a steady stream of customers and commuters from Dingwall and the surrounding areas and tourists in the summer.

On-site facilities include two jet washes, Paypoint, Lottery, a cash point and two Costa coffee machines. The site also has a food-to-go offering and an extensive alcohol selection, with a wide range of malt whiskies and Scottish gins.