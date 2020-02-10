Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community

Westmorland signs new deal with Greenergy

10 February, 2020

Top 50 Indie Westmorland has signed a new agreement with Greenergy for Esso fuel supply to its Gloucester Services North site on the M5, and renewed contracts for five of its other six sites. The deal means Gloucester Services North will switch from Texaco, and that five of its sites Gloucester South, Gloucester North, Tebay North, Tebay South, and Rheged will be Esso-branded, while a sixth, junction 38 just off the M6, operates under Westmorland's own brand. Its Cairn Lodge site in Scotland continues under the Shell brand.

Greenergy has been supplying Esso fuel to Westmorland since 2015. Laurence King, vice chair at Westmorland, explained: "The move to Esso and Greenergy has helped drive significant fuel volume growth across all our sites. Our growth has been supported by the high levels of customer service we receive from Greenergy. Greenergy's in-house haulage operation is outstanding, providing error-free deliveries."

