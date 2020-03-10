... and seeks views on petrol, diesel and hybrid ban

The government is seeking views on bringing forward the end to the sale of new petrol, diesel and hybrid cars and vans from 2040 to 2035, or earlier.

Earlier in February forecourt and oil industry representatives slammed the government announcement about the earlier ban. The sector has been working towards a target date of 2040 since it was first set in 2010, which was then reiterated when the government unveiled its clean air strategy in July 2017, but the proposed change was outlined by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in his speech to launch the UN climate conference COP26.

The government is now seeking views on the phase-out date and any barriers to achieving it.

The consultation closes at 11.45pm on May 29.