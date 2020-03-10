New research finds most dealers positive about trading conditions

The majority of dealers are positive about trading conditions, with 26% 'extremely positive' and 46% 'positive', according to a new report the first research conducted into the opinions of the Top 50 independent retailer community. The findings were delivered by Sarah Coleman, from research consultancy HIM, at the Forecourt Trader Summit 2020. She shared highlights from the new Forecourt Market 2020 report, which includes an exclusive dealer survey and also revealed key challenges and opportunities for the sector.

While 21% of respondents to the survey said trading conditions were 'challenging', just 4% described them as 'extremely challenging'.

Around 50 of the UK's top indies were inter-viewed for the survey with nearly 60% of those saying they thought trading conditions would stay the same during this year, while 22% thought they might improve and just 15% said they'd get worse.

HIM deals with business leaders across the wider retail industry, as well as the hospitality trade, and Coleman said the forecourt sector was much more positive about trading than them. Dealers reported positive changes especially with regards to food-to-go sales and increased footfall.