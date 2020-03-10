Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community

New research finds most dealers positive about trading conditions

10 March, 2020

The majority of dealers are positive about trading conditions, with 26% 'extremely positive' and 46% 'positive', according to a new report the first research conducted into the opinions of the Top 50 independent retailer community. The findings were delivered by Sarah Coleman, from research consultancy HIM, at the Forecourt Trader Summit 2020. She shared highlights from the new Forecourt Market 2020 report, which includes an exclusive dealer survey and also revealed key challenges and opportunities for the sector.

While 21% of respondents to the survey said trading conditions were 'challenging', just 4% described them as 'extremely challenging'.

Around 50 of the UK's top indies were inter-viewed for the survey with nearly 60% of those saying they thought trading conditions would stay the same during this year, while 22% thought they might improve and just 15% said they'd get worse.

HIM deals with business leaders across the wider retail industry, as well as the hospitality trade, and Coleman said the forecourt sector was much more positive about trading than them. Dealers reported positive changes especially with regards to food-to-go sales and increased footfall.

 Printer friendly version

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 9 March 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East125.9860.40133.33122.77
East Midlands125.9468.90135.44122.94
London126.07135.99123.58
North East123.85133.72120.77
North West124.69133.74121.64
Northern Ireland122.68130.23120.11
Scotland124.93132.15121.52
South East126.7867.40136.13123.65
South West125.8159.90132.21122.54
Wales124.5079.90133.59121.23
West Midlands125.5864.40135.64122.68
Yorkshire & Humber124.77134.06121.92
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Esso predicted to overtake BP's total of...

Government proposes to introduce E10 fuel...

Hydrogen will be the mainstay of future m...

The energy network can cope with an EV fu...

Caltex Australia rejects EG Group bid but...

Hydrogen will be the mainstay of future m...

Six new entries join Forecourt Trader‘s T...

Forecourt business is morphing into 'mobi...

Esso predicted to overtake BP's total of...

Two petrol filling stations bought by exp...

Hydrogen will be the mainstay of future m...

Six new entries join Forecourt Trader‘s T...

Forecourt business is morphing into 'mobi...

Esso predicted to overtake BP's total of...

Freehold of eight motorway service areas...

Poll

See Results

Has the Government's shock announcement to bring forward the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel-powered vehicles - as well as hybrids - to 2035 or even earlier caused concern and disruption to your future forecourt development plans?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News