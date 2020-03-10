UKPIA welcomes hydrogen-related refinery projects

The UK Petroleum Industry Association (UKPIA) has welcomed the involvement of two UK refineries in separate hydrogen-related projects.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) has awarded £13m towards funding for hydrogen projects involving the Essar Stanlow Refinery in Ellesmere Port.

The funding given to the HyNet consortium, of which Essar Oil UK is a member, includes plans to develop a low-carbon hydrogen plant at Stanlow, which will produce 3TWh of low-carbon hydrogen.

And Phillips 66's Humber Refinery is involved in a renewable hydrogen Gigastack project in Northern Lincolnshire in partnership with Ørsted and ITM Power.