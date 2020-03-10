BP rolling out Wild Bean Cafés to dealer sites

BP rolling out Wild Bean Cafés to dealer sites10 March, 2020
BP is rolling out its Wild Bean Café franchise to its wider independent dealer network after successful trial installations at five sites.
The refreshed offer was located at sites in Scotland, North East England, the South East and South West.
The company expects this move to significantly build on the circa 300 Wild Bean Cafés across the UK.
