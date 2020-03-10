Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community

10 March, 2020

rontec's surge in profits

Top 50 Indie Rontec has reported a surge in pre-tax profits to £68.1m in its latest financial results, compared with £27.3m the previous year. Its accounts for the year ending September 30, 2019, showed the results were boosted by an extraordinary profit of £37.7m on the sale of 35% of its 45% interest in The Right Fuelcard Company, but operating profit also grew to £30.1m, compared with £25.1m the previous year.

eg group puts in bid for caltex

Euro Garages' parent company EG Group has stepped up its interest in fuel retailer and refiner Caltex Australia with a bid for the firm, rivalling Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard's A$8.8bn (£4.5bn) offer. EG Group offered A$3.9b (£2bn) in cash for Caltex's c-store business and separate shares in a new infrastructure and refinery company.

Hoyer expands petrolog

Hoyer is expanding its Petrolog business with Shell for the delivery of retail fuels in the UK. The new contract includes two additional loading locations at Kingsbury and Hythe that will make deliveries in the Midlands and Hampshire areas and the agreement sees the relationship between Hoyer and Shell in the UK extend through to June 2025.

certas breaks ground

Certas Energy has hosted a ground-breaking ceremony as work commenced on construction of a new HGV refuelling bunker at the Port of Southampton. The facility will comprise an offset tank layout with a combined capacity of 250,000 litres and eight high-speed refuelling pumps.

four XR protesters charged

Four people have been charged in relation to an Extinction Rebellion protest at a Shell petrol station in Cambridge. A woman was charged with criminal damage; while three men were charged with aggravated trespass.

Gloucester police buy Evs

Gloucestershire Constabulary is preparing to welcome 75 new fully-electric vehicles to its fleet, giving it a larger percentage of fully-electric vehicles in its fleet than any other police force in the UK.

 Printer friendly version

Weekly retail fuel prices: 9 March 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East125.9860.40133.33122.77
East Midlands125.9468.90135.44122.94
London126.07135.99123.58
North East123.85133.72120.77
North West124.69133.74121.64
Northern Ireland122.68130.23120.11
Scotland124.93132.15121.52
South East126.7867.40136.13123.65
South West125.8159.90132.21122.54
Wales124.5079.90133.59121.23
West Midlands125.5864.40135.64122.68
Yorkshire & Humber124.77134.06121.92
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

