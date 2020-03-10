Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community

Three Northern Ireland sites switch to Texaco

10 March, 2020

Three sites in Northern Ireland have transferred to the Texaco brand via Valero. One of them is Henderson's Seagoe Filling Station in Portadown, County Armagh. It had previously been under the BP brand. Henderson Retail has sold Texaco fuel at its Saintfield Road site in nearby Lisburn since 2014.

Ron Whitten, chief financial officer, Henderson Group, said: "Texaco is a trusted fuel brand known for its high quality and performance, and what Valero could offer us in terms of fuel supply reliability and their support team meant switching to the Texaco brand would help us to maximise our site performance."

Also new to the Texaco brand are two sites owned by Woods Supermarket: Tandragee S/S and Dobbin Road S/S, both in County Armagh, which were previously Topaz branded.

"We wanted to offer our customers a strong forecourt image and a rewarding loyalty programme," owner Philip Woods said.

  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 9 March 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East125.9860.40133.33122.77
East Midlands125.9468.90135.44122.94
London126.07135.99123.58
North East123.85133.72120.77
North West124.69133.74121.64
Northern Ireland122.68130.23120.11
Scotland124.93132.15121.52
South East126.7867.40136.13123.65
South West125.8159.90132.21122.54
Wales124.5079.90133.59121.23
West Midlands125.5864.40135.64122.68
Yorkshire & Humber124.77134.06121.92
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

