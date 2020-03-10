Three Northern Ireland sites switch to Texaco

Three sites in Northern Ireland have transferred to the Texaco brand via Valero. One of them is Henderson's Seagoe Filling Station in Portadown, County Armagh. It had previously been under the BP brand. Henderson Retail has sold Texaco fuel at its Saintfield Road site in nearby Lisburn since 2014.

Ron Whitten, chief financial officer, Henderson Group, said: "Texaco is a trusted fuel brand known for its high quality and performance, and what Valero could offer us in terms of fuel supply reliability and their support team meant switching to the Texaco brand would help us to maximise our site performance."

Also new to the Texaco brand are two sites owned by Woods Supermarket: Tandragee S/S and Dobbin Road S/S, both in County Armagh, which were previously Topaz branded.

"We wanted to offer our customers a strong forecourt image and a rewarding loyalty programme," owner Philip Woods said.