Christie acts for two sites in Lancashire

10 March, 2020

Christie & Co has completed the sale of two petrol filling stations in Lancashire to an expanding corporate operator. Walverden Service Station in Nelson, and Woodland BP Service Station in Thornton-Cleveleys, are both on busy main roads close to the centre of their communities, and trade under the BP banner.

Both sites also benefit from an on-site hand car wash and a free-to-use ATM, while Woodland Service Station also includes a MOT garage and tyre fitters.

The filling stations had been part of Ribble Valley Services for the past seven years, and the owners sought a sale to focus on new business opportunities.

Director, Zaid Choksi commented: "James Moore-Martin from Christie & Co handled the sale in a tremendous and professional fashion, ensuring discretion while also generating interest from multiple parties. This culminated in a new lease being generated that exceeded our expectations. I wouldn't hesitate to recommend James."

